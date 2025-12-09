12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 73.2% to $9.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) shares rose 43.42% to $11.99. The company's market cap stands at $183.1 million.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares increased by 33.05% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) shares rose 13.34% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock increased by 9.48% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

Losers

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares declined by 15.0% to $7.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Pheton Holdings (NASDAQ:PTHL) stock decreased by 9.55% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Vyome Holdings (NASDAQ:HIND) shares declined by 9.25% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares fell 7.57% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

Tevogen Bio Holdings (NASDAQ:TVGN) stock fell 6.45% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $86.6 million.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 6.3% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

