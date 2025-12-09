12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 8.9% to $3.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) shares rose 8.9% to $3.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares increased by 8.67% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RAYA) shares increased by 8.67% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) shares rose 8.66% to $54.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:CNM) shares rose 8.66% to $54.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

(NASDAQ:HKPD) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock increased by 3.09% to $0.07.

Losers

New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares fell 8.0% to $4.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) shares fell 8.0% to $4.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) stock fell 7.86% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LICN) stock fell 7.86% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 6.22% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

(NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 6.22% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million. Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock declined by 6.01% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EHGO) stock declined by 6.01% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock fell 4.33% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) stock fell 4.33% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares declined by 3.99% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.