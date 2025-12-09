12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares rose 5.5% to $3.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) stock increased by 5.49% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock rose 4.87% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock increased by 3.95% to $33.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock increased by 3.53% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock rose 2.81% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
Losers
- Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) stock decreased by 33.5% to $1.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 15.75% to $5.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares decreased by 9.94% to $122.32. The company's market cap stands at $142.6 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares declined by 6.75% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock declined by 6.3% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares fell 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
