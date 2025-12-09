12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares rose 5.5% to $3.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

Losers

Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) stock decreased by 33.5% to $1.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEK) stock declined by 6.3% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares fell 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

