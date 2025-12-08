12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- IGC Pharma (AMEX:IGC) shares increased by 4.0% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock increased by 3.95% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) stock increased by 3.42% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares rose 3.33% to $20.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NovaBridge Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBP) stock rose 2.98% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $481.8 million.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
Losers
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock fell 11.3% to $3.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.4 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock fell 8.41% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock decreased by 7.63% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $481.4 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares fell 6.38% to $42.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) stock decreased by 5.37% to $21.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares fell 4.95% to $66.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DYNDyne Therapeutics Inc
$22.068.77%
FULCFulcrum Therapeutics Inc
$13.8255.3%
GPCRStructure Therapeutics Inc
$69.88102.2%
IGCIGC Pharma Inc
$0.2907-2.40%
NBPNovaBridge Biosciences
$4.03-3.59%
PHGEBiomX Inc
$3.26-36.9%
PHRPhreesia Inc
$20.11-0.89%
SABSSAB Biotherapeutics Inc
$3.58-10.1%
VERAVera Therapeutics Inc
$44.62-0.63%
VRAXVirax Biolabs Group Ltd
$0.5395-14.3%
ZJYLJin Medical International Ltd
$0.2260-4.92%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.