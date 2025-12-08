12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock increased by 3.95% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.

Losers

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares fell 4.95% to $66.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

