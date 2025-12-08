12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:TWG) stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $26.31 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

(NASDAQ:XXII) shares declined by 0.9% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) shares fell 0.77% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.

