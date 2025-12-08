12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $26.31 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares rose 5.6% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $386.9 million.
- Healthy Choice Wellness (AMEX:HCWC) stock rose 3.03% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Reed's, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REED) stock increased by 2.81% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) shares increased by 1.33% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
Losers
- Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) shares declined by 4.9% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ:PAVS) shares declined by 4.91% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ:ELAB) shares declined by 4.26% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Oriental Rise Holdings (NASDAQ:ORIS) stock fell 1.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares declined by 0.9% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) shares fell 0.77% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
