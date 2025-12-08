12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares increased by 23.5% to $12.2 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $196.3 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 16.28% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) shares increased by 15.69% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Unifi (NYSE:UFI) stock increased by 15.12% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock moved upwards by 15.01% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $150.9 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock increased by 13.46% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
Losers
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares decreased by 19.4% to $3.96 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares declined by 19.39% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) stock decreased by 16.73% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock decreased by 14.76% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) stock decreased by 12.34% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock decreased by 11.2% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
