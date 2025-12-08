12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares increased by 23.5% to $12.2 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $196.3 million.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock increased by 13.46% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Losers

Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares decreased by 19.4% to $3.96 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock decreased by 11.2% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

