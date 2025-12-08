12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares moved upwards by 137.1% to $17.76 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) stock rose 100.2% to $69.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock increased by 61.12% to $14.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.4 million.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares rose 50.66% to $100.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares rose 46.11% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $264.9 million.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock rose 45.13% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Losers

Meihua Intl Medical Techs (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares fell 39.2% to $8.52 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.7 million.

BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares fell 36.95% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock fell 34.96% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock decreased by 24.3% to $0.08.

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares fell 17.71% to $10.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares decreased by 16.81% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.

