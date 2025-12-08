12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares moved upwards by 31.7% to $7.38 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock increased by 13.56% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock moved upwards by 12.99% to $1.13.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock rose 12.84% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 11.79% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares increased by 10.95% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Losers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock decreased by 20.1% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) shares declined by 15.01% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 11.92% to $0.07.

Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) shares decreased by 11.55% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) shares decreased by 11.25% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 11.2% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

