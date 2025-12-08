12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 132.4% to $7.13 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) shares rose 29.01% to $29.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) stock rose 26.46% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NXTT) shares rose 25.93% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million. Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) shares increased by 25.41% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares decreased by 48.0% to $172.66 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $348.7 million.

(NASDAQ:YXT) stock declined by 17.0% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million. Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares declined by 15.76% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ASTI) stock fell 15.55% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock fell 13.99% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MOB) stock fell 13.99% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million. Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) shares fell 13.73% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.

