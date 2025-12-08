12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ACLX) shares rose 14.23% to $79.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $14.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell 15.13% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock declined by 9.85% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock fell 7.38% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

