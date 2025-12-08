12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock rose 112.1% to $10.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock moved upwards by 46.4% to $13.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.4 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock rose 18.7% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.
- Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares rose 14.23% to $79.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $14.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.
Losers
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares fell 32.2% to $9.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $783.7 million.
- Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock declined by 22.14% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 21.76% to $0.08.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell 15.13% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock declined by 9.85% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock fell 7.38% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$28.904.22%
ALXOALX Oncology Holdings Inc
$1.6012.7%
BDRXBiodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
$12.80154.0%
FULCFulcrum Therapeutics Inc
$13.0046.1%
IMMXImmix Biopharma Inc
$6.6519.6%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.0811-20.9%
MHUAMeihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd
$9.60-31.5%
OCULOcular Therapeutix Inc
$14.2213.0%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$10.05-23.3%
PMCBPharmaCyte Biotech Inc
$1.13-7.38%
SNSESensei Biotherapeutics Inc
$8.02-17.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.