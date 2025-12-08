12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares moved upwards by 26.8% to $7.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock rose 13.23% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares rose 9.06% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) shares rose 9.02% to $137.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares moved upwards by 7.43% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $436.6 million.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 7.32% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
Losers
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock fell 7.2% to $3.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 6.09% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares fell 4.67% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $312.8 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 4.57% to $0.08.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock fell 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) stock fell 4.45% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
