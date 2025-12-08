12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares moved upwards by 26.8% to $7.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock fell 7.2% to $3.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:KITT) stock fell 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) stock fell 4.45% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.