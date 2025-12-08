12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 274.3% to $11.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares moved upwards by 26.83% to $29.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 11.5% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares moved upwards by 11.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares increased by 10.24% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares moved upwards by 9.79% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 31.0% to $228.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $348.7 million.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares decreased by 10.28% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock fell 9.79% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 9.1% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) shares fell 7.13% to $16.3. The company's market cap stands at $736.7 million.
