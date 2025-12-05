12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Losers

Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares decreased by 5.4% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock fell 1.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 1.64% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

