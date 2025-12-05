12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock rose 2.84% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock moved upwards by 2.54% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) stock increased by 2.17% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares rose 1.81% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
Losers
- Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares decreased by 5.4% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares fell 4.61% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares decreased by 2.9% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock fell 2.12% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock fell 1.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 1.64% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
