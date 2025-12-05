movers image
December 5, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $0.65 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares rose 4.21% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock increased by 3.63% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares rose 3.53% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.5 million.
  • Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 3.24% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.6 million.

Losers

  • Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 3.4% to $0.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ:PPCB) shares fell 3.39% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) stock declined by 2.76% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 2.41% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares fell 2.22% to $12.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) stock decreased by 1.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ATON Logo
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$1.70-0.58%
Overview
CGEN Logo
CGENCompugen Ltd
$1.51-5.90%
CMND Logo
CMNDClearmind Medicine Inc
$0.1220-7.72%
GELS Logo
GELSGelteq Ltd
$1.121.76%
GTBP Logo
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$0.63520.86%
GUTS Logo
GUTSFractyl Health Inc
$2.003.28%
KTTA Logo
KTTAPasithea Therapeutics Corp
$1.16-%
NOTV Logo
NOTVInotiv Inc
$0.8076-8.11%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$12.83-11.5%
PPCB Logo
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$0.8197-0.64%
STEX Logo
STEXStreamex Corp
$4.29-7.03%
TOVX Logo
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.2258-6.52%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved