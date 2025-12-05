12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $0.65 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares rose 4.21% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock increased by 3.63% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares rose 3.53% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.5 million.

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 3.24% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.6 million.

Losers

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 3.4% to $0.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ:PPCB) shares fell 3.39% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) stock declined by 2.76% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 2.41% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares fell 2.22% to $12.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) stock decreased by 1.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.3 million.

