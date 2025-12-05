12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $0.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock increased by 9.68% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 8.0% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock increased by 4.59% to $10.69. The company's market cap stands at $176.0 million.
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock increased by 3.32% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock rose 3.2% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
Losers
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 6.2% to $1.05 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Lichen International (NASDAQ:LICN) shares declined by 1.97% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock fell 1.89% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock decreased by 1.87% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock fell 1.58% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares declined by 1.38% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
