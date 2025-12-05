12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $0.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Losers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 6.2% to $1.05 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FRGT) stock fell 1.58% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) shares declined by 1.38% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

