12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 1.95% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

(NYSE:KODK) shares declined by 2.05% to $8.61. The company's market cap stands at $817.4 million. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.