December 5, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 5.8% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares increased by 2.26% to $16.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $31.05. The company's market cap stands at $481.7 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 1.95% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

  • Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock fell 12.2% to $0.94 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 7.97% to $305.54. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock fell 6.33% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • TechCreate Group (AMEX:TCGL) stock decreased by 2.53% to $5.41. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares declined by 2.05% to $8.61. The company's market cap stands at $817.4 million.
  • Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

