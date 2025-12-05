12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares increased by 35.4% to $0.38 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Losers

Ambitions Enterprise Mgmt (NASDAQ:AHMA) shares decreased by 38.1% to $8.18 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AMBR) shares decreased by 10.06% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $184.5 million. John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) shares decreased by 9.86% to $33.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

