12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares increased by 12.2% to $30.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $484.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock rose 7.04% to $44.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $566.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares rose 4.8% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) stock rose 4.16% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock decreased by 19.6% to $1.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock decreased by 9.8% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $176.5 million.
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock declined by 7.41% to $9.25. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock fell 3.96% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 3.83% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares declined by 3.82% to $14.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
