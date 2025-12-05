12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock rose 28.9% to $1.22 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock increased by 27.89% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares moved upwards by 23.54% to $234.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares moved upwards by 18.93% to $12.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock increased by 15.25% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) stock moved upwards by 13.59% to $87.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 20.7% to $15.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares fell 16.02% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $265.0 million.
- Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares declined by 13.8% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 8.94% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock decreased by 8.19% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
- CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) stock decreased by 6.6% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
