12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:SPRC) stock increased by 15.25% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) stock moved upwards by 13.59% to $87.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:IFRX) stock decreased by 8.19% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million. CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) stock decreased by 6.6% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

