12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $9.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $11.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock increased by 8.73% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock moved upwards by 8.34% to $0.07.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock increased by 7.53% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
Losers
- Argan (NYSE:AGX) stock fell 11.6% to $315.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) shares decreased by 11.25% to $74.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 10.26% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.66% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares declined by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BLNKBlink Charging Co
$1.36-4.23%
CHPTChargePoint Holdings Inc
$9.248.45%
DFSCDEFSEC Technologies Inc
$3.80-0.26%
INLFINLIF Ltd
$0.6440-3.39%
IPWiPower Inc
$11.537.96%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$1.23-4.65%
PSNParsons Corp
$76.82-9.05%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$4.116.75%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.03-12.0%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$1.106.80%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.071412.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.