December 5, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $9.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $11.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock increased by 8.73% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock moved upwards by 8.34% to $0.07.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock increased by 7.53% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

  • Argan (NYSE:AGX) stock fell 11.6% to $315.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) shares decreased by 11.25% to $74.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 10.26% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.66% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares declined by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

