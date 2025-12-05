12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares moved upwards by 53.1% to $215.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million.
- Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) stock increased by 18.55% to $83.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) shares increased by 7.75% to $103.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares increased by 5.92% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) stock increased by 5.61% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
Losers
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock declined by 14.2% to $9.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $477.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock declined by 11.51% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares decreased by 9.39% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 8.95% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares declined by 8.49% to $15.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock fell 6.66% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
