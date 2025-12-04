12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock increased by 9.5% to $29.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 3.55% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares rose 2.34% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $611.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock increased by 2.06% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $213.8 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock increased by 2.0% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
Losers
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock fell 3.2% to $2.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock declined by 2.51% to $9.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock decreased by 2.41% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock decreased by 2.26% to $17.77. The company's market cap stands at $607.3 million.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares fell 2.03% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares fell 1.53% to $0.38.
