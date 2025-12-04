12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock increased by 9.5% to $29.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:AIIO) stock increased by 2.06% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $213.8 million. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock increased by 2.0% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock fell 3.2% to $2.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AGCC) shares fell 2.03% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares fell 1.53% to $0.38.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.