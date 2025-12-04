12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares rose 7.62% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares increased by 5.7% to $200.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares increased by 3.75% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares increased by 3.44% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.5 million.

Losers

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares declined by 8.2% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 5.94% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock fell 4.27% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares decreased by 4.13% to $7.67. The company's market cap stands at $559.4 million.

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock declined by 3.69% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock decreased by 3.64% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

