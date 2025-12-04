12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $23.29 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $194.2 million.

Losers

Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

(NYSE:SPR) shares decreased by 1.54% to $38.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares fell 1.11% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.