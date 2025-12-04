12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.86 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 4.8% to $147.78. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.

Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock increased by 4.77% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 2.01% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares moved upwards by 1.97% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares increased by 1.75% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

Losers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 5.5% to $0.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock fell 2.59% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 2.0% to $30.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.7 million.

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares declined by 1.77% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock fell 1.74% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares declined by 1.39% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

