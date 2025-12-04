12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 24.8% to $1.1 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.

Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock moved upwards by 14.97% to $8.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million.

YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) stock increased by 13.33% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.

51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) shares rose 12.16% to $41.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.7 million.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock increased by 11.54% to $9.66. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares increased by 11.35% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 million.

Losers

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares fell 29.6% to $24.81 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock declined by 19.4% to $108.0. The company's market cap stands at $789.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) stock fell 16.67% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares fell 15.75% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock fell 13.4% to $20.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $738.8 million.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 12.5% to $50.23. The company's market cap stands at $753.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.