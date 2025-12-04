12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock rose 106.3% to $14.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock rose 106.3% to $14.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock increased by 56.76% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:PMCB) stock increased by 56.76% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 49.03% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

(NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 49.03% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares rose 29.45% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million.

(AMEX:PMI) shares rose 29.45% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million. Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) stock moved upwards by 27.74% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MDCX) stock moved upwards by 27.74% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million. Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock rose 24.44% to $16.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

Losers

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 22.5% to $23.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 22.5% to $23.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock fell 19.11% to $7.64. The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CCRN) stock fell 19.11% to $7.64. The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock fell 15.95% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DRMA) stock fell 15.95% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock declined by 14.62% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PLRX) stock declined by 14.62% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 million. Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares declined by 14.23% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VRAX) shares declined by 14.23% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock decreased by 13.85% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.