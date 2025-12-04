12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) stock increased by 21.6% to $2.31 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares increased by 18.25% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 17.84% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) shares rose 17.55% to $102.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) shares increased by 16.09% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock rose 15.56% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $105.1 million.
Losers
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock declined by 18.6% to $1.27 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 15.61% to $0.06.
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) shares declined by 14.92% to $62.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
- Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock declined by 10.72% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock declined by 7.2% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) shares declined by 7.02% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$1.39-1.07%
DEVSDevvStream Corp
$2.078.95%
JCTCJewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd
$2.25-1.54%
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$1.32-15.4%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.3600-7.19%
SAICScience Applications International Corp
$103.7218.5%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.8819.4%
SYMSymbotic Inc
$62.18-15.1%
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
$1.0116.1%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$1.0214.4%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.0640-15.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.