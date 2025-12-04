movers image
December 4, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) stock increased by 21.6% to $2.31 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares increased by 18.25% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 17.84% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) shares rose 17.55% to $102.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) shares increased by 16.09% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock rose 15.56% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $105.1 million.

Losers

  • Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock declined by 18.6% to $1.27 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 15.61% to $0.06.
  • Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) shares declined by 14.92% to $62.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock declined by 10.72% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock declined by 7.2% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) shares declined by 7.02% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGRZ Logo
AGRZAgroz Inc
$2.8617.7%
Overview
CJMB Logo
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$1.39-1.07%
DEVS Logo
DEVSDevvStream Corp
$2.078.95%
JCTC Logo
JCTCJewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd
$2.25-1.54%
KITT Logo
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$1.32-15.4%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.3600-7.19%
SAIC Logo
SAICScience Applications International Corp
$103.7218.5%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.8819.4%
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$62.18-15.1%
SYNX Logo
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
$1.0116.1%
WWR Logo
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$1.0214.4%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.0640-15.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved