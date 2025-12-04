12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares rose 64.3% to $8.71 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares increased by 26.1% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares increased by 20.86% to $17.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares moved upwards by 18.01% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock moved upwards by 16.87% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $822.4 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 15.15% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
Losers
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock decreased by 21.6% to $3.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.
- Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) stock decreased by 19.01% to $4.05.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares fell 16.73% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) shares fell 16.61% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares decreased by 10.92% to $236.07. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) shares decreased by 8.87% to $455.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
