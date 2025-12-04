12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares rose 64.3% to $8.71 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.

Losers

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock decreased by 21.6% to $3.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.

(NYSE:SNOW) shares decreased by 10.92% to $236.07. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) shares decreased by 8.87% to $455.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.6 million.

