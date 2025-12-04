12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock increased by 11.7% to $2.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock rose 9.61% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 7.46% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.

Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $199.3 million.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) shares moved upwards by 6.69% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Losers

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares fell 23.7% to $26.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 22.97% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock decreased by 14.51% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 5.94% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Genius Group (AMEX:GNS) shares declined by 5.26% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.

