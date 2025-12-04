12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares moved upwards by 127.2% to $16.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock declined by 16.9% to $0.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

(NYSE:ADCT) stock declined by 8.11% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.3 million. Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares fell 8.04% to $0.11.

