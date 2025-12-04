12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares moved upwards by 127.2% to $16.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares increased by 27.17% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.8 million.
- Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock rose 23.78% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.0 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) stock increased by 18.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock increased by 12.32% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.
- Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) stock moved upwards by 9.73% to $37.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock declined by 16.9% to $0.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- China Pharma Holding (AMEX:CPHI) shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares fell 10.91% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock declined by 8.14% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) stock declined by 8.11% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.3 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares fell 8.04% to $0.11.
