12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) shares rose 14.2% to $39.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $610.0 million.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock rose 13.57% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares increased by 11.31% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock increased by 8.26% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million.

Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) stock moved upwards by 7.39% to $94.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares moved upwards by 6.85% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) shares decreased by 11.6% to $64.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares declined by 7.96% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) stock declined by 7.9% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) shares decreased by 7.29% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares decreased by 7.17% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

