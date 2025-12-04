12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares increased by 8.3% to $1.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $16.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 5.76% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

(NYSE:SNOW) shares fell 8.3% to $243.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares fell 7.21% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TAOP) stock decreased by 5.2% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) stock fell 4.19% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.