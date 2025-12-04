12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares increased by 8.3% to $1.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $16.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) shares rose 6.92% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock increased by 6.36% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 5.76% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell 8.3% to $243.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares fell 7.21% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock decreased by 6.17% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 5.77% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock decreased by 5.2% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) stock fell 4.19% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
