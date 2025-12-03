movers image
December 3, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 4.7% to $3.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
  • J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) shares increased by 2.63% to $5.79. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares increased by 2.53% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares increased by 2.22% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares moved upwards by 1.18% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Losers

  • J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) stock declined by 4.55% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) stock decreased by 4.49% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.8 million.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock decreased by 3.82% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $130.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock fell 3.21% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 2.48% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

