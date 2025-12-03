12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock increased by 10.0% to $7.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares rose 4.0% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 3.93% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares increased by 2.84% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Losers

WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock fell 12.9% to $3.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock declined by 11.62% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares decreased by 11.52% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock declined by 8.49% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) stock decreased by 4.87% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock decreased by 4.86% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

