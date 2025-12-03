movers image
December 3, 2025 4:06 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $0.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock increased by 14.77% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock moved upwards by 9.87% to $6.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock rose 7.58% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares increased by 3.8% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.

Losers

  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 3.4% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session.
  • CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares decreased by 3.2% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) stock fell 2.97% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock decreased by 2.54% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) shares fell 2.1% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

