12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $0.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 3.4% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session.

Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) shares fell 2.1% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.