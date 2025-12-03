movers image
December 3, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock rose 5.3% to $251.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 4.48% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 2.49% to $59.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock increased by 2.14% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock rose 2.02% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock decreased by 5.0% to $11.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares fell 3.65% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock decreased by 3.12% to $8.09. The company's market cap stands at $359.7 million.
  • Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares decreased by 1.82% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 1.71% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
  • Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock decreased by 1.52% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANY Logo
ANYSphere 3D Corp
$0.49151.34%
Overview
ARBE Logo
ARBEArbe Robotics Ltd
$1.5715.0%
ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.2011-5.01%
BNZI Logo
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$1.364.62%
BOXL Logo
BOXLBoxlight Corp
$0.84954.30%
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$238.331.54%
FSLY Logo
FSLYFastly Inc
$11.710.47%
HUBC Logo
HUBCHub Cyber Security Ltd
$0.9849-4.38%
LPTH Logo
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc
$8.264.29%
MIGI Logo
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$4.996.88%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.728.54%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$59.9818.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved