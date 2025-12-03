12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock rose 5.3% to $251.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock decreased by 5.0% to $11.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 1.71% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million. Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock decreased by 1.52% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

