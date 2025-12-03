12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares rose 57.7% to $3.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) shares rose 57.7% to $3.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares rose 14.85% to $23.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:AEO) shares rose 14.85% to $23.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock moved upwards by 14.71% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NDLS) stock moved upwards by 14.71% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million. Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 14.65% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 14.65% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares rose 12.9% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares rose 12.9% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock rose 12.24% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock declined by 14.7% to $1.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) stock declined by 14.7% to $1.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares fell 14.7% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

(AMEX:AMBO) shares fell 14.7% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares declined by 14.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) shares declined by 14.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares fell 14.25% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LESL) shares fell 14.25% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares decreased by 14.23% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FAT) shares decreased by 14.23% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) shares declined by 12.82% to $9.32. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.