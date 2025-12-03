12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock moved upwards by 333.2% to $27.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares moved upwards by 52.73% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- MapLight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) stock increased by 31.96% to $17.01. The company's market cap stands at $534.0 million.
- Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) shares rose 22.81% to $11.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.6 million.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) stock increased by 22.18% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock increased by 19.82% to $16.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.3 million.
Losers
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) shares decreased by 32.8% to $3.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares decreased by 24.18% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) shares declined by 19.77% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock decreased by 17.54% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $196.4 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares fell 16.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 14.61% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
