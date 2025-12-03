12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CAPR) stock moved upwards by 333.2% to $27.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million. Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares moved upwards by 52.73% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Losers

(NYSE:ADCT) shares decreased by 32.8% to $3.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares decreased by 24.18% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) shares fell 16.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 14.61% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

