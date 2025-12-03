12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares moved upwards by 38.4% to $1.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares rose 27.89% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares rose 19.27% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.5 million.
- Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock increased by 16.78% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock rose 14.65% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock increased by 13.29% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
Losers
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 32.5% to $2.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) shares fell 17.07% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock fell 14.95% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 12.78% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 11.2% to $0.08.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares declined by 9.8% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$1.76-16.6%
FOFOHang Feng Technology Innovation Co Ltd
$14.0521.4%
IPWiPower Inc
$10.77-12.8%
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$0.908325.7%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$0.7500-13.8%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$0.915717.4%
MNTSMomentus Inc
$0.762214.0%
NIXXNixxy Inc
$1.0817.2%
TLIHTen-League International Holdings Ltd
$0.412214.4%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$0.9600-9.43%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.0772-10.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.