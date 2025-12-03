movers image
December 3, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares moved upwards by 38.4% to $1.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares rose 27.89% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares rose 19.27% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.5 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock increased by 16.78% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock rose 14.65% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock increased by 13.29% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Losers

  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 32.5% to $2.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
  • Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) shares fell 17.07% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock fell 14.95% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 12.78% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 11.2% to $0.08.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares declined by 9.8% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

