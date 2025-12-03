12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares moved upwards by 38.4% to $1.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

Losers

Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 32.5% to $2.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 11.2% to $0.08. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares declined by 9.8% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.