December 3, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock increased by 18.3% to $12.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.2 million.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares rose 17.11% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) stock moved upwards by 14.87% to $13.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.7 million.
  • POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) shares moved upwards by 14.63% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 13.94% to $57.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.

Losers

  • ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) stock decreased by 48.5% to $0.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • FiEE (NASDAQ:FIEE) shares fell 28.87% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock declined by 26.18% to $69.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) stock fell 22.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 17.08% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares declined by 16.14% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

