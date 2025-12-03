12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $23.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:AEO) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $23.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) stock rose 11.99% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MAMO) stock rose 11.99% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock increased by 8.84% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:TLYS) stock increased by 8.84% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares increased by 6.66% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million.

(NYSE:NRDY) shares increased by 6.66% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million. Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares rose 6.44% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) shares rose 6.44% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock increased by 5.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Losers

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock declined by 58.7% to $2.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LVLU) stock declined by 58.7% to $2.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock declined by 11.46% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LESL) stock declined by 11.46% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares fell 8.34% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

(NYSE:ALUR) shares fell 8.34% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock declined by 7.98% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

(AMEX:BQ) stock declined by 7.98% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 7.21% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 7.21% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) shares decreased by 6.46% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.