12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Gainers

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares rose 20.2% to $29.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) stock moved upwards by 19.36% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares moved upwards by 18.39% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock rose 11.42% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares increased by 10.27% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 8.8% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million.

Losers

Losers

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares fell 29.0% to $11.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock fell 24.12% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock declined by 19.65% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) stock fell 18.5% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.

ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) shares decreased by 16.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.0 million.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock fell 13.59% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

