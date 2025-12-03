12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) stock rose 8.3% to $0.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) stock moved upwards by 7.23% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.

Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) shares increased by 6.77% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.

Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) stock moved upwards by 6.44% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) stock increased by 6.37% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock increased by 6.12% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 10.7% to $0.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 7.45% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares fell 7.43% to $0.08.

Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock declined by 6.9% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock declined by 6.53% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) stock declined by 6.01% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

