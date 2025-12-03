12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares rose 14.3% to $57.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) stock increased by 7.47% to $153.63. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion.

Losers

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) stock fell 30.7% to $0.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Box (NYSE:BOX) stock decreased by 6.73% to $28.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.