12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares rose 2.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock increased by 1.77% to $21.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) shares moved upwards by 1.29% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $724.7 million.
Losers
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares declined by 5.1% to $2.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares fell 3.11% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock declined by 1.97% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) stock fell 1.13% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.3 million.
- Genius Group (AMEX:GNS) stock declined by 0.91% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock declined by 0.79% to $11.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
