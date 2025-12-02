movers image
December 2, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares rose 2.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock increased by 1.77% to $21.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) shares moved upwards by 1.29% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $724.7 million.

Losers

  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares declined by 5.1% to $2.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares fell 3.11% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock declined by 1.97% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) stock fell 1.13% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.3 million.
  • Genius Group (AMEX:GNS) stock declined by 0.91% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock declined by 0.79% to $11.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEO Logo
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$20.95-1.39%
Overview
BQ Logo
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$2.6234.4%
CENN Logo
CENNCenntro Inc
$0.1552-0.06%
FLYE Logo
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$10.65-32.5%
FTEL Logo
FTELFitell Corp
$1.319.58%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.7025-4.42%
JMIA Logo
JMIAJumia Technologies AG
$12.03-1.90%
MAMO Logo
MAMOMassimo Group
$4.20-4.11%
PASW Logo
PASWPing An Biomedical Co Ltd
$0.4999-0.42%
PRTS Logo
PRTSCarParts.com Inc
$0.4874-5.43%
SERV Logo
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$9.793.65%
VSA Logo
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$0.0938-14.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved