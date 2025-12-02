12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:SONN) stock increased by 3.96% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) stock rose 3.94% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SLDB) stock fell 1.97% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.6 million. HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares decreased by 1.87% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.