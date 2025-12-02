12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 6.3% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 2.44% to $0.08.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.