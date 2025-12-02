12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 2.77% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock increased by 2.41% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $12.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) shares increased by 2.17% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
Losers
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 6.3% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock decreased by 5.1% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares decreased by 2.84% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock declined by 2.71% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 2.49% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 2.44% to $0.08. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
