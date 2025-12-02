movers image
December 2, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 2.77% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock increased by 2.41% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $12.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) shares increased by 2.17% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

Losers

  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 6.3% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock decreased by 5.1% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares decreased by 2.84% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock declined by 2.71% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 2.49% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 2.44% to $0.08. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AQMS Logo
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$8.054.27%
Overview
AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$1.11-14.6%
CIGL Logo
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$1.82-3.40%
CVU Logo
CVUCPI Aerostructures Inc
$2.781.46%
EPOW Logo
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$1.13-2.59%
IPW Logo
IPWiPower Inc
$12.0015.3%
NCT Logo
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.5040-11.3%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.1811-0.77%
RBNE Logo
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$0.7399-8.80%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.12-4.59%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.060.95%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.0832-23.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved