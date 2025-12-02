12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares increased by 3.5% to $1.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

Losers

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares declined by 2.6% to $1.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.8 million.

(NASDAQ:AXTI) stock decreased by 2.05% to $11.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.8 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 2.04% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.