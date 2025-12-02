movers image
4:05 PM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares increased by 3.5% to $1.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $205.0 million.
  • Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) shares rose 1.97% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock increased by 1.41% to $17.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
  • XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock rose 1.39% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
  • American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) stock moved upwards by 1.38% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Losers

  • AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares declined by 2.6% to $1.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.8 million.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock declined by 2.45% to $79.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock fell 2.39% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares declined by 2.17% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock decreased by 2.05% to $11.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.8 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 2.04% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

