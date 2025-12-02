movers image
December 2, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 36.7% to $2.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 19.18% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares increased by 15.17% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares rose 13.73% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares increased by 10.05% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

Losers

  • Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock decreased by 30.0% to $11.06 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares fell 20.98% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 19.4% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock decreased by 15.58% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares decreased by 14.77% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares declined by 12.08% to $11.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

