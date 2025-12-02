12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 36.7% to $2.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 19.18% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NDLS) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares increased by 10.05% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:VSA) shares decreased by 14.77% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares declined by 12.08% to $11.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 million.

